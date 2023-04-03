Parallex Bank secures $10m trade finance facility from Afreximbank

Parallex Bank has secured the sum of $10million trade finance facility from the Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank).

This is part of Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of financial institutions in the region.

The funding is provided through Afreximbank’s Trade Facilitation Programme (AfTRAF) which is part of its strategy to help African banks improve and supplement existing trade finance lines.

According to a statement from the bank, this facility will be deployed through on-lending, access to cross-border trade finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to create lines of credit for businesses operating in the renewable energy…