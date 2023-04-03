Selloffs of banking stocks dip market by 0.1 per cent as investors

Kehinde Akinseinde -Jayeoba

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extended losses in the opening session of the week as the All-Share Index closed 0.08 per cent weaker to settle at 54,190.28 basis points.

On Monday, selloffs in Tier-1 banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings were the primary drivers of the decline as the share prices of these banking stocks dipped by 0.19 per cent, 0.39 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -0.1 per cent and +5.7 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, lost N22.91 billion in the first trading of the week as the market…