Smart Zelenskyy – Tribune Online

Volodymyr Zelenskyy just prevented Vladimir Putin from making further demands on Ukraine strictly on Russia’s terms after the Crimea imbroglio. Soon, and very soon, Russia and Ukraine will be doing battle as “peer adversaries.”

I won’t be at all surprised if Zelenskyy announced sometime in the year that “Ukrainian Military High Command-Patriots of the Fatherland” have “successfully tested a substantial yield nuclear device” at some mystery location. Who says Zelenskyy wasn’t a smart “comedian?”

Sunday Adole Jonah, Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

