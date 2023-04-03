Sokoto govt denies allegations of non-payment of salaries

Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

Sokoto State government has denied allegations of non-payment of February salaries to some of the state civil servants, saying the allegations were sponsored to smear the image of the state government.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the state commissioner of information and social re-orientation, Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu, and made available to newsmen in the state on Monday.

He said, “attention of Sokoto State Government has been drawn to some sponsored write-ups on Social Media about alleged government’s failure to pay the February salaries to its workers.

“Usually there would have been no need to respond to such careless rantings by persons…