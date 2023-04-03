SVB, Signature Bank collapse: Should Nigerian, African tech startups be worried?

With the news of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, two United States banks known for funding most African and Nigerian tech startups, NCHETACHI CHUKWUAJAH writes on what the collapse of these banks portends for the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa.

At a time the global economy seems to be recovering from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic with financial institutions globally posting profits, it then comes as a rude shock that the 16th largest bank in the United States, popular for powering many African startups, could collapse.

On March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) announced its collapse following a bank run; making it the second largest bank collapse…