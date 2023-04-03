We’re ready for this fight ― Lawyer

Former US president Donald Trump is “ready for this fight” ahead of his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer has said.

Trump is expected to fly to New York City from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday to face charges related to hush money payments made to a porn star.

He then plans to return to Florida following his court hearing, where he will address his supporters.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, promised that any charges against the former president will be fought vigorously.

“He’s someone who’s going to be ready for this fight. We’re ready for this fight. And I look forward to moving this thing along as quickly as possible to exonerate him,” Tacopina said.

Media reports have…