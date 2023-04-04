Arbitrariness taken too far, IPC flays NBC over N5m fine on Channels TV

Collins Nnabuife

The International Press Centre (IPC) has described the recent N5 million fine slammed on Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its interview with the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti-Baba Ahmed, as ‘arbitrariness taken too far’.

IPC said the NBC acted based on the petition addressed to it by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, in which he demanded that the station be punished over the interview in question without giving a fair hearing to Channels Television.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda…