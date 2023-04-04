Avert projected 10 million health workers shortage by 2030, WHO tells countries

Kazeem Biriowo – Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to take urgent action to protect, support and expand the health workforce as a strategic priority.

WHO in a statement to commemorate its 75th anniversary, advocated that investments in education, skills and decent jobs for health need to be prioritized to meet the rapidly growing demand for health.

The statement further noted that it will help in averting the projected shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030; primarily in low- and middle-income countries.

“The history of WHO demonstrates what is possible when nations come together for a common purpose.

“We have much to be proud of, but much work to do to…