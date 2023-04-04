Cross River NHIA congratulates WHO at 75

Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

The Cross River State Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has congratulated World Health Organization (WHO) at Seventy-Five.

The World Health Organization (WHO) commemorates 75 years of active service in promoting public health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable.

With a view to attaining the highest level of health and well-being, the Cross River State Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is participating in a week-long commemorative activity to drive home the message of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Cross River State NHIA office was among several stakeholders who joined the Road Walk awareness programme…