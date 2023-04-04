Delta gets new Customary Court of Appeal President

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday swore in Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere as the Acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

In a speech at the event in Asaba, Okowa said that his administration had provided the state judiciary with the right tools, personnel and conducive environment for ease of administering justice.

He gave assurance that his outgoing administration would not cease to promote the growth and development of native laws and customs.

“As this administration winds down, we can take pride in our modest efforts to provide the judiciary with the right tools, personnel and environment conducive to administering justice without any let or…