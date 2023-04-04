Fasting and its Positive Effect on Sleep

Fasting has always been a part of religious practice and tradition. It’s also increasingly popular as a tool for weight loss, anti-ageing and longevity and comes in different structures.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, eating and drinking only early in the morning and late in the evening. The Jews engage in a 25-hour fast during Yom Kippur, and Christians fast for various durations over the day during Lent and other prayer programs.

Another fasting structure is intermittent fasting. During intermittent fasting, one restricts eating to specific times over the day’s 24 hours and fast during the other hours. This splitting of eating and fasting times varies according to…