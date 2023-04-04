How I gave birth inside restroom — Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant

A 34-year-old woman, Marla McEntire, from Georgia has revealed how she ended up giving birth inside the restroom after mistaking her labour pains for constipation.

McEntire had unknowingly carried the baby for 40 weeks despite being on birth control.

She claimed to have missed only one period during that time but dismissed it after a negative pregnancy test, Dailymail reports on Monday.

She ended up giving birth to her five-pound, 18-inch son, who she has since named Atlas Cohen, while on in the toilet.

Marla shared her story on TikTok saying, “I’m 34 years old, I’ve never had a pregnancy scare before.

“I got pregnant last May and I never showed, my stomach was squishy, my belly…