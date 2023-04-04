Lagos govt partners payment firm, adopts technology to redefine parking

By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

In a bid to facilitate seamless parking experience across the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has partnered ARCA Payment Ltd. to develop a parking payment application that will enhance coordinated parking operations between the Authority and the public.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Abayomi Ariba, the agency said it’s partnership meeting with ARCA Payment Ltd is to improve the overall parking system by ensuring a seamless transaction process for permits, registration, enquiry among others

According to the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, while being quoted in…