Nigerian construction sector: Experts decry proliferation of foreign artisans 

It is no longer news that Nigeria is losing several billions of Naira to foreign construction workers (artisans and tradesmen) from Benin, Togo, Cameroon and Ghana, who are in the country in search of greener pastures.DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

Despite the massive youth unemployment in Nigeria, most construction sites in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, among others are populated with foreign artisans and tradesmen.

These foreign artisans, it was gathered, have taken over large chunk of over four million jobs in the construction sector.

They have also become the toast of Nigeria’s home-builders, estate developers and contractors, who preferred them to their local counterparts on the basis of…