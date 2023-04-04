Senate begins consideration of Auditor General’s

Tijani Adeyemi

Senate on Tuesday commenced consideration of the 2016 Auditor General Report as the Panel on Public Accounts indicted 37 MDAs for violation of financial procedure.

The consideration of the report which started on the floor of the Senate was presented by the Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Matthew Uhrogbide.

But, the consideration of the report was deferred till Wednesday to enable Senators to scrutinize the report properly.

However, in the report released by the committee, 92 MDAs were issued queries, 80 of which submitted written responses and appeared before the committee to defend queries but did not appear before the committee while four…