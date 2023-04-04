Solidarity Centre, OTUWA kick off new strategy to promote affordable healthcare

By Christian Appolos | Abuja

With Support from the Solidarity Centre, trade unions in West Africa under the umbrella of Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA) have commenced designing new communication strategies to increase awareness on quality and affordable healthcare for workers.

Nigerian Tribune reports that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the poor availability of healthcare facilities and medical personnel in West Africa, OTUWA in 2020, with support from Solidarity Centre, commenced a campaign tagged, “Healthcare is a Human Right.”

The campaign was targeted at pressuring African leaders to prioritise and increasing budgetary spending on…