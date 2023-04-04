Zulum approves armoured carriers, patrol vehicles

Atiku Galadima

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the approval of the release of armoured personnel carriers (APCs), patrol vehicles, and security gadgets for soldiers stationed in Malam-Fatori, a former Boko Haram stronghold in northern Borno.

The town, which is the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area, has not been fully reoccupied by residents since it was violently taken over by Boko Haram insurgents around 2014, who subsequently forced residents to flee to the Niger Republic.

During an interaction with troops at the 68 battalions of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, Zulum noted that the support was aimed at enhancing the military’s capacity and…