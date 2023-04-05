Gombe forum lauds NEDC’s projects

Ishola Michael

The Chairman of Gombe State Unity and Development Mandate Forum (GSUDMF), Alhaji Salihu Magaji has commended the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Goni Alkali for the laudable projects executed in the State.

Salisu Magaji in the company of many stakeholders stated this today in Gombe when he interacted with newsmen saying that when one examined the developmental and humanitarian projects carried out by the Commission in Gombe State, the NEDC must be commended.

He said that it intervened in various aspects of the state, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructural…