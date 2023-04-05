Group asks Obi to sue those behind leaked phone conversation

A group, the Global Network for Sustainable Development, has regarded as illegal and an infringement of privacy, the trending audio of a leaked telephone conversation between the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

The group in a statement by its convener, Philip Roberts urged Obi to press charges against those behind the leaked audio.

According to Roberts, Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 (as amended), allows every citizen of Nigeria entitled to their privacy, be it in their homes, communications with people by way of letters, telephone or telegraph is protected and guaranteed by the…