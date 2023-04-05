Kebbi Customs Command generates N144m in March – Controller

The Nigeria Customs and Exercise Command in Kebbi State said it generated N144,862,372 revenue, representing 164% of its monthly target despite the general elections having revenue at the end of March.

The Controller of Customs in the state, Dr Ben Oramolugo who disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi explained that as efforts put in place translate into positive outcomes, the Command’s revenue in the coming months throughout the year, “are hoping to meet surpassing the Command annual target of N1,058,702,466 billion.

Dr. Oramalugo recently alerted that the Command received a credible intelligent report on smuggling activities of petroleum products in Yauri area of the State ready to…