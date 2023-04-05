Man bags 15 years in jail for defiling 10-year-old girl in Delta 

Delta State High Court sitting at Effurun Criminal Division, has sentenced a 38-year-old serial paedophile, Godspower Ojakovo, to 15 years imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Honourable Justice Michael Nduka Obi, on Tuesday convicted the defendant for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child at Effurun, on 30th March 2020, an offence punishable under Section 218 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecution, led by Mrs. C. O. Onojovwo, a chief state counsel in the Ministry of Justice, Delta State, called three witnesses.

The witnesses informed the…