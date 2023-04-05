NBTI committed to helping achieve FG’s revenue generation objective —DG

The National Board for Technology Innovation (NBTI) has said it is committed to achieving the objectives of Federal Government in revenue generation.

Mr Akinwumi Shomefun, the Director-General of NBTI, said this was necessary in order to advance the country’s resource management and wealth creation.

Shomefun made the remark while addressing participants at a capacity building programme for NBTI’s accounts and audit staff in Abuja, recently.

They were trained on the application of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) accounting and inventory system.

“The training of staff and entrepreneurs is one of the agency’s way of working to ensure that FG’s cardinal goals…