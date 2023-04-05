NSCDC arrests 3 suspected fake currency merchants in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command has arrested three persons with fake US Dollar currency notes worth about 2 million naira in the state.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the NSCDC headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Muhammad Bello Muazu said the suspects were arrested in connection with printing and circulating fake Naira and U.S Dollar notes in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant who was represented by the command public relations officer Ikor Oche said the suspects; Kamallu Sani a 28-year-old from the Yaryara area of Tsafe Local Government and Sulieman Yusuf, a 29-year-old of Baki Tasha in the same area were arrested in Gusau on the 3rd…