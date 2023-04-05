Six dead, others injured in Osun auto crash 

By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

No fewer than six persons have lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash that occurred at Iwaraja junction (Igbelajewa) area, Ipetu- Ijesha route of Osun State.

The Superintendent Route Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who is also the Federal Sector Public Education Officer of the the Corps, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, made this known in a message sent to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

According to her, seven passengers were seriously injured in the accident while only one is not injured at all out of the 14 people involved in the incident.

She attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the two vehicle…