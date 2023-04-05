The Ikweremadus: We all have it in us

It is no longer news that Senator Ike Ikweremadu, Mrs. Ikweremadu and their doctor, one Obinna Obeta were recently found culpable of violating the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act, which is akin to Nigeria’s Child Trafficking Act. The Court found them guilty of facilitating the travel of a young Nigerian to Britain for the purpose of harvesting his kidney for their daughter. The organ donor had been offered a financial reward and a stay in the U.K to donate his kidney to their ailing daughter. A very sad story of the length a parent will go just to save his daughter. If this had happened in Nigeria, nothing would have been heard about the case. s

Senator Ike Ikweremadu is a very…