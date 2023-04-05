Tips on producing homemade dust-repellent spray

When it comes to cleaning, it is always better to work smarter and not harder, especially when it involves cleaning; it is not about expending energy because it’s not by effort but skills.

This is the reality especially when it comes to dusting because there are usually so many chores begging for attention and no one wants to spend an entire day on a particular chore especially since dust seems to build up without fail and cleaning this week won’t make it sparkling clean by the next week.

To survive and have productive hours for other things, some people have created a rotational type of system which attacks specific parts for dusting on specific weekends.

But dusting can be easier and…