Total capital importation hit $1,060.73m in Q4 2022 — NBS

The total capital importation in Nigeria stood d at 1,060.73 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

The NBS said this in its Nigeria Capital Importation Q4 2022 report released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report said the Q4 figure was lower than the 2,187.63 million dollars recorded in Q4 2021, indicating a decrease of 51.51 percent.

“When compared to the preceding quarter, capital importation also fell by 8.53 percent from 1,159.67 million dollars in Q3 2022.’’

It said the largest capital importation during the period was received from other investments, which accounted for 65.17 percent (691.23 million dollars)…