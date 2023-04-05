Viral loan form for agribusiness not from us — Agric Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture has distanced itself from a ‘loan agreement form’ which is circulating across the country.

The Ministry in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Information, Dr Joel Oruche on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said any such Programme will always be made Public on National Dailies, Ministry’s Website and other Social Media Platforms.

“The Attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been drawn to a LOAN AGREEMENT FORM allegedly from the Ministry.

“This is to notify the General Public that the Ministry did not issue any LOAN AGREEMENT FORM to access funds for Agribusiness as being currently…