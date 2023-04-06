AMAC partners NTA on information dissemination, grassroots development

In furtherance of his determination to fulfil his campaign promises of providing democratic dividends to residents of the council, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has sought collaboration with the Management of NTA Channel 5 in Abuja.

While leading AMAC Management on a courtesy visit to the NTA Channel 5 office in Abuja, Maikalangu said he desires to strengthen collaboration with the Africa’s largest television network towards information dissemination and grassroots development in AMAC.

Maikalangu said he is proud of NTA Channel 5 for meeting the yearning of the people at the grassroots, especially by giving them a…