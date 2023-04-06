APFLLON alleges sponsorship of recent PEBEC 2022 rating

The African Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has alleged personal gratification and sponsorship of the recently-released Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) rating of Federal Government agencies. This is even as the association called for a total overhaul of the committee over alleged underperformance.

The APFFLON president, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, lamented the omission of some key agencies by the committee. He further said that PEBEC has not been visible and as such lacks the ability to rate any agency high or low in the country.

He also queried the PEBEC ranking, which named the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) as the…