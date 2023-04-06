Excessive kola nut consumption can impair memory, learning — Scientists

People have claimed that kola nut sweetens stale water, treats fatigue, and eases hunger pains. Now, experts in a new study say that its consumption in high amounts and over a long period of time can impair memory, learning and emotions.

In animal studies, researchers found that high dose and long-term consumption of kola nut extract easily alters and modifies the subtle chemical and electrical processes of the brain, deterring the birth of new neurons in the brain and the functioning of the hippocampus.

It was in the 2023 journal, Phytomedicine Plus.

The hippocampus is the region of the brain that is associated primarily with memory. It is thought to be principally involved in storing…