Fishermen lament as sea pirates seize over 50 outboard engines in Akwa Ibom

Fishermen on the waterways of Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom have decried the activities of sea pirates in the area, as no fewer than 50 pieces of outboard engines have been seized by the latter, between last year December and April 2023.

The fishermen comprising of Ijaw, Yoruba, Obolo and Ghanaians lamented that they are been robbed on daily basis and disposed of their outboard engines by the hoodlums suspected to be Sea pirates. added that scores of them have also been kidnapped and some even killed by the daredevil gunmen.

Chief Golden Ogungbemi, the leader of the Yoruba community in Upenekang, Ibeno LGA, said the fishermen are afraid of sailing into the sea to catch fish…