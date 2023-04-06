Gov Ugwuanyi commences road maintenance in Enugu metropolis

Igbonaka Chukwu

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has announced the commencement of reconstruction and maintenance of failed sections at New Market Roundabout–Agu Abor Interchange road and other critical sections within the Enugu metropolis, respectively.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji informed the general public especially road users that “traffic will be obstructed on this road (New Market Roundabout – Agu Abor Interchange) and other critical road sections within the metropolis scheduled for maintenance works.”

Engr. Nnaji assured that all necessary measures including adequate diversionary signs will be…