I waited 10 years to kill friend who snatched my boyfriend

A shocking incident occurred in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 26, when a young woman named Anita Ofili allegedly stabbed her friend, Glory Okon, to death.

Ofili was arrested and has since revealed that she had been waiting for ten years to get revenge on Okon for allegedly snatching her boyfriend.

The incident took place in Ofili’s one-room self-contained apartment at Greenville Estate in the Ajah area of Lagos.

According to witnesses, the incident was discovered when one of the building’s tenants heard a scream for help coming from Ofili’s apartment at around 1:20 pm.

The tenant alerted others in the building, who forced open the door to find Ofili stabbing Okon in the neck with a kitchen…