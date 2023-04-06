Kuje area council converts Health Centre to classrooms over shortage of facility

As a result of acute shortage of classrooms for students of Government Secondary School Jedda in Kuje Area Council of Abuja, the health centre facility within the school premises has been converted to classrooms by management.

The improvisation made by the School management came to the fore on Thursday when the facilitator of the Primary Health Care Centre, Senator Philip Aduda, inspected the project and others within Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

The Principal of the School, Mr Mohammed Tanko told Senator Aduda and journalists that improvisation made with the primary health care facility arose from acute shortage of classrooms for students of the School.

The action, he…