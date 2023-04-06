Lagos govt places Chrisland school on probation

Chrisland High School in Ikeja, Lagos, has been placed on probation by the Lagos State Government for one academic session to monitor adherence to safety policies and guidelines.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, during an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission, Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, and others who made up the Joint Task…