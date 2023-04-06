Lekki Port promotes Zhong, Odibe

The board of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has approved the promotions of Weiliang Willian Zhong and Daniel Odibe as the new Chief Technical Officer and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the company, respectively.

Until his promotion, Weiliang Willian Zhong was Deputy Chief Operations Officer. As the new Chief Technical Officer, Zhong will organise and monitor all technical activities, ensure compliance with all objectives, prepare appropriate budgets, coordinate with multiple staff and monitor all equipment and civil assets.

With over 12 years experience in the maritime industry, he is an expert in coastal and port engineering, design…