Nigerians will enjoy energy hitch-free holiday — IBEDC

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured Nigerians across its network of quality service delivery during Easter holiday.

The Managing Director, Mr Kingsley Achife, stated this in an Easter message to Nigerians made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

He charged Christians to demonstrate the godly virtues of compassion, kindness and tolerance.

“We recognise the fact that the electricity demand always increases during the festive season, we have therefore positioned our technical crew to ensure that the allocation we get from the national grid is equitably distributed and that faults are cleared as fast as possible so our customers enjoy an…