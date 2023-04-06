Obi, Datti’s comments don’t violate Section 37 of criminal code — Falana

Leading rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana on Thursday dismissed the claim by the Buhari administration that the Labour Party presidential team of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed is engaging in subversive acts.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Moahmmed had accused the duo in faraway Washington of plotting violent change of government in Nigeria by not accepting the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll.

Mr. Datti, Obi’s running mate in the election, in particular, has been in the eye of the storm raging over his comment that the winner of the poll, Mr. Bola Tinubu, would not be sworn in on May 29.

Mr. Falana however, said all the candidates pronounced victorious by the…