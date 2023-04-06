Police arrest 7 suspects, rescue kidnap victims in Bauchi 

By: Elizabeth Madu

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Bauchi State Command, on Tuesday, arrested seven kidnap suspects and rescued two victims.

The suspects were arrested at Dutsen Maigoshi – a village between Dass and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Thursday by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

“On the 04th of April, 2023 at about 0915hrs information at the Command disposal indicated that a group of persons numbering 7 suspected to be kidnappers were sighted between Dass and Tafawa Balewa LGAs at Dutsen Maigoshi.

“On receiving the information, a team of a joint task…