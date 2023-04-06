Stop drumming war of disintegration, Bishop warns agitators

Few weeks before the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of the Country, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Osun State Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev’d (Dr.) Isaac I. Oluyamo has warned against agitation for the imposition of the interim government on the Nigerian citizens by some politicians in the country

The clergyman dropped the warning during his 60th Birthday Anniversary and Thanksgiving service held on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Okeluse, Ondo State.

Reverend Oluyamo who advised those behind the act to desist from such and stop drumming the war of disintegration in the country, reminded them to always bear in mind, the consequences…