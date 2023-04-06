UI partners ILO to train education stakeholders, technical officers on SCREAM Module II on child labour

By: Modupe George

The University of Ibadan (UI) has trained education stakeholders in the second phase of certificated International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) SCREAM – ‘Supporting Children’s Rights through Education’ Module on child labour.

The five-day training workshop from March 23 to 28, involved technical officers from ministries of education, Nigeria Union of Teachers, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, among others.

It was oganised by the university in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and supported by the ACCEL Africa project and funded by the government of the Netherlands.

The first phase of the Certificated SCREAM…