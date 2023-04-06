Yaduma takes over as DG of FRIN

Professor Zachariah Buba Yaduma has resumed office as the newly appointed Director General/CEO, of the Forestry Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).

He takes over from Professor Adeshola Adepoju whose eight-year tenure ended in March 2023.

Professor Yaduma comes in as the fifteenth head of the 69-year-old institute, and the second DG since FRIN got an enabling law in 2018

Born in Dzangola on November 15, 1963 at Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Yaduma is a professor of Wildlife Conservation and Management at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Nigeria since 2014.

He had his higher education at the Federal University of Technology, Yola where he obtained B.Tech (Forestry and Wildlife…