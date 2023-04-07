10th NASS: APC group, NNPP disagree over zoning Senate President to Southeast

Adamu Amadu, Dutse

THE chairman of ‘Rescue North-west APC, Comrade Muktar Dahiru Gora has kicked against the NNPP’s suggestion the position of the 10 senate president to be zones to southeast.

The chairman made know his position in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in reaction to the NNPP Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Abdulmumin Jibrin, who is a member-elect of the House of Representatives from Kano state in an interview with Channels Television where he opined that “a northern Muslim from the northwest region should not be allowed to become senate president”.

The NNPP member house of representatives elect maintained that “using the 1999 template, the next…