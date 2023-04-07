Catholic Priests have no business with accumulation of wealth – Bishop Ezeokafor

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, says that Catholic Priests have no business with accumulation of wealth.

The Bishop said he wondered why someone who has no child and family should engage in unbridled quest for materialism, emphasizing that their duty is to propagate the gospel and win souls for God.

Bishop Ezeokafor while admonishing Priests exhorted Catholic Faithful to always support their priests spiritually, physically and materially, saying that as followers of Christ, they should understand that priests are Christ’s representatives on earth and deserved to be encouraged and protected.

Bishop Ezeokafor who gave the charge while delivering a homily to…