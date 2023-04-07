Charity in Islam – Tribune Online

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 2:1-5 says, “Alif Lam Mim; This is the Book; in it is guidance sure, without doubt, to those who fear God; who believe in the Unseen are steadfast in prayer and spend out of what We have provided for them. And who believe in the Revelation sent to thee and sent before thy time and (in their hearts) have the assurance of the Hereafter. They are on (true) guidance from their Lord and it is these who will prosper.”

One major feature of the Ramadan period is the tradition of Muslims to pay the annual obligatory levy to the poor (zakat) from their savings and property. This is a strategy to savour the full benefits of the…