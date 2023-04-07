Declare me governor-elect now, Adebutu tells INEC

Dare Adekanmbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, has filed a petition before the state’s Governorship Election Tribunal, seeking an order declaring him the authentic winner of the March 18 guber election in the State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive (APC) winner of the election with a total of 276,298 votes to beat Adebutu who scored 262,383.

Dissatisfied with the return of Governor Abiodun, the PDP candidate in company with his team of lawyers led by Chief Gordy Uche, SAN, and party chieftains, stormed the Tribunal secretariat at Isabo Magistrate Court…