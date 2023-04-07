Give Portable his flowers, Simi reacts to singer’s new song

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi has praised rising star Portable for his new song.

Recall Portable was arraigned after his arrest by operatives of the state police command last Friday and brought before the court with a five-count charge of assault and stealing at the Ogun State High Court in Ifo, Ifo local government area.

The controversial singer shared his experience in detention in his yet-to-be-released single titled ‘Federal Government Liability’.

In a snippet of the song shared on his Instagram page, Portable bragged that he didn’t wear a prison uniform while at the correctional centre in Ilaro.

Reacting, Simi, in a tweet on her Twitter handle Thursday said her colleague…