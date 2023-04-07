Hole in the heart: Baby Ola needs N8m to survive

When Mrs Emitomo Morenike Ola gave birth to her baby, Abimifoluwa, two years ago, her family was full of joy and happiness. Today, however, the young mother is anxiously searching for treatment for two-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with tetralogy of fallot, commonly called “hole in the heart.”

Mrs Ola said that she and her husband had been to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for the treatment of their young infant.

“UCH has been managing our case since last year. We were eventually told that a surgery was needed and that it would cost us about N3million,” she said.

The father and mother decided to take a bank loan of N3million to offset the cost of the…