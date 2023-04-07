International Law Association to regulate AI, blockchain, cloud computing, others

The International Law Association of the Nigerian Branch has said its annual conference will examine the role of international law in regulating new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data, and social media amongst others.

Speaking at the Conference on Friday, The Chairman of the Conference Organising Committee, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo said the conference will provide a platform for international lawyers to discuss, explore and clarify the regulation of new technologies at national, regional and global levels in a manner that does not negativel impact international economic relations and sustainable development.

Oyetibo said the conference,…